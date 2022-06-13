Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.02

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.02 and last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

