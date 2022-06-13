Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for WalkMe (WKME)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ: WKME) recently:
- 6/7/2022 – WalkMe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2022 – WalkMe is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/7/2022 – WalkMe had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – WalkMe is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – WalkMe had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – WalkMe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – WalkMe had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – WalkMe had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – WalkMe had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $14.00.
- 4/27/2022 – WalkMe is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/25/2022 – WalkMe had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of WKME stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $720.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
