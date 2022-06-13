Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $6.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Invitae traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 191972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 3.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,627,000 after acquiring an additional 981,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,515,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after purchasing an additional 69,702 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at $124,651,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

