Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Benchmark

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 147.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $2.42 on Monday. Invitae has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $69,707.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $64,930.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,627,000 after acquiring an additional 981,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,515,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after purchasing an additional 69,702 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.