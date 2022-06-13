Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.90

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 27877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.