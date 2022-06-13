IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOBT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,979,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IOBT traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,731. IO Biotech has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that IO Biotech will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

