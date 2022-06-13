Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 47723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$15.42 million and a P/E ratio of -7.82.
About Ion Energy (CVE:ION)
Read More
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.