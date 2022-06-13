Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) vs. Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Financial Analysis

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Rating) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iota Communications and Alight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alight $2.92 billion 1.45 -$60.00 million ($33.75) -0.22

Iota Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight.

Risk & Volatility

Iota Communications has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Iota Communications and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Alight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alight has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 103.63%. Given Alight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Iota Communications and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A Alight -1.69% 6.33% 2.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Alight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alight beats Iota Communications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iota Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

