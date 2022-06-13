IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) vs. Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Critical Contrast

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -412.61% -23.16% IRadimed 23.22% 15.26% 13.20%

81.9% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of IRadimed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Tau Medical and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.04%. IRadimed has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.79%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than IRadimed.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and IRadimed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A IRadimed $41.81 million 9.57 $9.32 million $0.83 38.40

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical.

Summary

IRadimed beats Alpha Tau Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical (Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.