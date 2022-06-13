Irma Loya Tuder Acquires 2,000 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 351,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.84.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.