Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Isabella Bank stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.00.
Isabella Bank
