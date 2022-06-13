Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Isabella Bank stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

