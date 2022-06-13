iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $111.36

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.36 and last traded at $111.48, with a volume of 219465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.77.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $133.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
