iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $105.39

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.39 and last traded at $105.39, with a volume of 49774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $839,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after buying an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

