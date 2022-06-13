iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $105.39

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.39 and last traded at $105.39, with a volume of 49774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

