iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $105.39

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.39 and last traded at $105.39, with a volume of 49774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
About iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
