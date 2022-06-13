iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.33

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.33 and last traded at $55.36, with a volume of 38029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after buying an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,609,000 after buying an additional 159,838 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after buying an additional 158,895 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1,513.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 122,997 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

