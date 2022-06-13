iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.16

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.16 and last traded at $60.16, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.53.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,956,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 103,512 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

