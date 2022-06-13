iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.92

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.92 and last traded at $47.92, with a volume of 1101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 383.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,687 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $49,578,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 212,983 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares during the period.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

