iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $93.07

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.07 and last traded at $93.07, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

