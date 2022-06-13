iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 297,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $67.48.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
