iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 297,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936,280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 102,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period.

