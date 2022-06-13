iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.81

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.81 and last traded at $63.98, with a volume of 979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOO. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

