iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $80.12

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.12 and last traded at $80.12, with a volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

