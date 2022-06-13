iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.90

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.90 and last traded at $46.03, with a volume of 1602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $929,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,488,000 after buying an additional 3,182,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

