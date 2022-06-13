iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.22

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.22 and last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

