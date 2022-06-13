iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Up 77.7% in May

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the May 15th total of 804,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,899,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $70.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $95.16.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,392,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,227,000 after buying an additional 1,127,225 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,073,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,615,000 after buying an additional 272,917 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 119,455 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

