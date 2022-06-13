iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Up 77.7% in May

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the May 15th total of 804,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,899,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $70.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $95.16.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (Get Rating)
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
