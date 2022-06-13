iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the May 15th total of 804,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,899,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,392,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,225 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,073,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,615,000 after buying an additional 272,917 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 119,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $70.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $95.16.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

