iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.61

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 4934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 509,500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 560.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 88,817 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

