iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.61

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 4934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EUFN)
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
