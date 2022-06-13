iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.26

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.31, with a volume of 6024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,682,000 after buying an additional 66,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 404.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 98,607 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth about $859,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

