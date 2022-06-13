iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.05

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 55310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

