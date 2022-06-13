iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.49

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.49 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 85424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

