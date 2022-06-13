iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.81

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.81 and last traded at $71.93, with a volume of 3677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

