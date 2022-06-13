iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.75

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.75 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 6768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 8,417.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,321,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

