iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.59

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.59 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 12224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

