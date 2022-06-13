iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.90

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.90 and last traded at $60.90, with a volume of 78847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.