iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.22

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 2712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 176,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter worth $2,924,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

