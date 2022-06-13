iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $104.22

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.22 and last traded at $104.34, with a volume of 163645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

