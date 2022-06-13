iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.69

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.69 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 1909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after buying an additional 51,638 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,112,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.