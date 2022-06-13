iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.57

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 53802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
