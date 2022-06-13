iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.57

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 53802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

