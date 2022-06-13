iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $208.38

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $208.38 and last traded at $208.51, with a volume of 16653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.30.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.65 and a 200-day moving average of $243.58.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
