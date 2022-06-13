iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $216.29

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $216.29 and last traded at $216.65, with a volume of 31174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 46,865 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

