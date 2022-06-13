iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $147.13

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.13 and last traded at $147.39, with a volume of 49090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average of $162.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

