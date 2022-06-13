iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $219.11

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $219.11 and last traded at $219.11, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

