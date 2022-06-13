iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.97

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.97 and last traded at $65.97, with a volume of 9843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after buying an additional 363,037 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,192,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

