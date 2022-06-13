iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.38

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.38 and last traded at $77.39, with a volume of 27353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.69.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after buying an additional 146,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,875,000 after buying an additional 64,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000,000 after buying an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

