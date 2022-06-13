iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.51

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.51 and last traded at $89.60, with a volume of 3901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.94.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWL. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,566,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,489,000 after acquiring an additional 310,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,905,000 after buying an additional 296,441 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 896.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 76,144 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,749,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,481,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

