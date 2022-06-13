iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $123.41

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $123.41 and last traded at $124.14, with a volume of 14129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.49.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.16.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,877,000 after buying an additional 902,241 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,571,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,169,000 after buying an additional 873,805 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,240,000 after purchasing an additional 614,039 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44,915.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 282,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,714,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.