iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $62.32

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.32 and last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.