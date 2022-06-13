iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $375.10

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $375.10 and last traded at $376.10, with a volume of 11739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.30.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
