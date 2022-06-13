iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $375.10

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $375.10 and last traded at $376.10, with a volume of 11739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

