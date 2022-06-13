iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $171.63

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $171.63 and last traded at $171.96, with a volume of 2466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

