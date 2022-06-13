iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $379.54

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $379.54 and last traded at $380.20, with a volume of 159398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $390.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,109.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

