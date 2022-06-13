iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.62

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.62 and last traded at $59.87, with a volume of 106890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

